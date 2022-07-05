The rising sea levels in Maldives threaten the island country’s very existence but the Maldivian Government has a plan – a floating city featuring homes, hotels, shops and restaurants, all set in a 200-hectare warm-water lagoon.

A joint venture between The Netherlands-based developer Dutch Docklands and the Government of Maldives in co-operation with architecture firm Waterstudio, also from The Netherlands, Maldives Floating City is the world’s first true floating island city that takes a revolutionary approach to modern sustainable living.

The planned floating city will feature thousands of waterfront homes in low-rise buildings, and will eventually be joined by hotels, restaurants, stylish boutiques and a world-class marina, Waterstudio said.

Maldives Floating City is located close to the Maldivian capital, Male as well as Male International Airport. Inspired by traditional Maldivian sea-faring culture, this ambitious project is modelled on a local coral called the ‘brain coral’. The proposed city’s concept, particularly its nature-based structure of roads and water canals, is based on the beautiful and efficient way in which real brain coral is organised.

The canals will be used for logistics and gateways, with land-based movement limited to walking and biking. No cars will be allowed on the floating island city.

Artificial coral banks will be attached to the underside of the floating city to stimulate coral growth. The submerged and protected coral reefs of the lagoon will provide a natural wave breaker that, in combination with the interrelated grid of floating structures, provides comfort and safety for the residents.

According to Dutch Docklands and Waterstudio, Maldives Floating City has been conceptualised as a next-generation sea-level rise-proof urban development, with a mix of green technology, safety, commercial viability and a healthy new lifestyle, which will be the backbone of future floating cities. By doing so, the Maldivians will rewrite their destiny from climate refugees to climate innovators.

While the marine engineering, technical details and specifications for the floating city development have been completed, construction is expected to begin in January 2023. Using the latest in floating technology from The Netherlands, the floating city will comprise of 5,000 housing units, tethered to the lagoon floor and linked together to create a safe and comfortable environment.

The first block of floating homes is under construction by BISON and will be transported to the lagoon for a planned opening in August for the public to visit and view first-hand.

According to the Maldivian Ministry of Tourism, the project will take 4 to 5 years to complete. Foreign buyers of a house in Maldives Floating City can apply for a residence permit in Maldives.