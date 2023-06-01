Northwest has announced that construction has commenced on the Centre of Excellence at the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct (GCHKP), to be known as RDX.

The $154 million, all-electric structure is targeting a 6-Star Green Star rating. Once complete, RDX will feature 14,509 sqm of gross floor area across eight levels, combining research, biotech, clinical and education functions. The facility will house a neuroendovascular radiology, interventional cardiology innovation and training centre, specialised rehabilitation services, phase 1 clinical trials, research and virtual care and a range of other education, research and health related uses.

Workers will be able to access end-of-trip facilities and rooftop terraces, while flexible accommodation solutions will be provided. The facility will also be directly connected to Gold Coast Private Hospital via a bridge link.

Queensland Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport Stirling Hinchliffe says the facility will be truly world-class.

“This world-class life science, research and innovation building will be the jewel in the crown at the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct, making it one of the most advanced health and knowledge hubs in the Asia-Pacific,” he says.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring good health-tech jobs and the future advancement in cutting-edge science happens right here in Queensland.

“Our funding contribution through the Advance Queensland’s Regional Futures Initiative is a perfect example of what can happen when government and the private sector partner to invest in vital projects like this.”

Australia’s first ever image-guided therapy surgical and robotics training centre will be located within the facility. It will be the first facility of its kind in the world to offer specialised training in image-guided therapies to treat stroke, neurovascular, cardiovascular and spinal conditions.

Northwest CEO Craig Mitchell says both he and the developer are delighted to be involved in the delivery of the state-of-the-art building.

“Northwest believes that precincts are the future of healthcare in Australia, and we play a key role in the development and ownership of market-leading health and life sciences properties,” he says.

“We are proud to commence construction at this leading development in the heart of the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct, contributing to our existing $700m Queensland portfolio, with an $850m development pipeline across the next five years.

“By creating a world-class facility to attract the best people in the industry and encourage further investment in research, development and training, we hope to make a substantial commitment to the broader healthcare industry into the future, in Queensland and beyond.”

Icon will handle the construction of RDX, while real estate firm JLL appointed as the exclusive leasing agents on the building.