World Green Building Council re-elects Tanya Cox

Tanya Cox from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) has been re-elected for a second term as the vice chair of the World Green Building Council’s (WGBC) board of directors.

Cox was re-elected for her continued leadership in the green building movement and her dedication to improving the sustainability of buildings throughout Australia and the rest of the world.

She was initially appointed to the WGBC’s Board on 1 July 2016, serving as Treasurer from 2017 to 2018 and before being elected Vice Chair in 2018, the first time an Australian has been appointed to that position.

“Tanya has continued to demonstrate outstanding leadership in the field of sustainability and has championed green building as one of the most effective solutions to climate change,” says Cristina Gamboa, CEO, WGBC.

“Our Board of Directors is an influential group of global leaders which works hard to ensure WGBC delivers on its collective mission of green buildings for everyone, everywhere. As WGBC prepares to implement a new three-year strategy in 2020, Tanya’s role as Vice Chair will be essential to fulfil the full potential of WGBC globally.”

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to continue in the position of WGBC Vice Chair, helping to lead the organisation, whose work continues to grow in importance,” adds Cox.

““Our efforts to realise a net zero carbon future in the built environment are accelerating as we strive to fulfil the role the built environment must play in helping to meet the targets set out in the Paris Agreement and the commitments made under the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“I am particularly pleased to be able to help shape and deliver the WorldGBC’s next three-year strategy, which will enable us to achieve the transformational and lasting change globally that is so clearly required.”