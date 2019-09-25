Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
World Engineers Convention technical program now available
shareShare

World Engineers Convention technical program now available

Held every four years, the “Olympics of engineering”- the World Engineers Convention (WEC) is coming to Melbourne (and Australia) for the first time on 20-22 November.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

25 Sep 2019 1m read View Author

World-Engineers-Convention-technical-program-1732011500.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Held every four years, the “Olympics of engineering”- the World Engineers Convention (WEC) is coming to Melbourne (and Australia) for the first time on 20-22 November.

Engineering’s peak body Engineers Australia – which has around 100,000 individual members – is proud to co-host WEC with the World Federation of Engineering Organizations under the theme 'Engineering a Sustainable World: The Next 100 Years'.

The convention program will offer three full days of content featuring six themes aligning to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

WEC will enable engineers from approximately 70 countries to learn about cutting-edge technologies and processes across a range of sectors from over 500 speakers, as well as to engage in bigger picture thinking.

The world’s longest LEGO bridge will be on display and the WEC STEM program will inspire future engineers with content for primary, high school and university students.

To view the WEC technical program visit: wec2019.org.au/wec-technical-program/

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap