World Engineers Convention accreditation is now open

Accreditation is now open for the World Engineers Convention (WEC) which comes to Melbourne, and Australia, for the first time on 20-22 November.

Engineering’s peak body Engineers Australia – which has around 100,000 individual members – is proud to co-host WEC with the World Federation of Engineering Organizations under the theme Engineering a Sustainable World: The Next 100 Years.

The convention program will offer three full days of content featuring six themes aligning to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

WEC will enable engineers from approximately 70 countries to learn about cutting-edge technologies and processes across a range of sectors from over 500 speakers, as well as to engage in bigger picture thinking.

The world’s longest LEGO bridge will be on display and the WEC STEM program will inspire future engineers with content for primary, high school and university students.

To view the WEC technical program visit: www.wec2019.org.au/wec-technical-program/Media