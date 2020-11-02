World Design Organization launches online platform around design and sustainability

As designers around the world work to become more intentional, sustainable and inclusive in their design practices, the World Design Organization (WDO) is embarking on a new project to explore design as a key pathway for achieving global sustainability.

As part of its continued effort to align its programming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and their respective targets, WDO is working in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team to build an online resource platform that will aim to educate, inspire and activate the global design community on matters related to sustainability.

Launching in March 2021, the platform will act as an interactive sustainability library, hosting existing resources and original content, from which all users can benefit as they strive to better understand the impacts of their design choices and improve their practice.

In order to ensure that this platform reflects diverse regional and cultural contexts, WDO is calling on individuals and organizations from all design disciplines to submit sustainability related resources.

With a particular focus on articles, projects, policies, guidelines and design tools, submissions must relate to design, sustainability and the themes and targets of the UN SDGs, including, but not limited to: sustainable development, equality, circular economy, social impact, clean energy, poverty eradication, climate action, institutional justice and responsible consumption and production.

WDO is featuring 2020 Sustainability Awards Ambassador and Sydney architect HY William Chan on the project's taskforce - one of only six individuals globally to be given this honour to advise and develop the platform.

WDO firmly believes that this project will bring design and sustainability together in new ways, fostering industry-wide dialogue and inspired action. We invite you to take advantage of this unique opportunity to have your work showcased alongside other expert designers, academics and professionals and become part of a diverse community working to ensure sustainable progress for all.

Deadline to submit is 30 November 2020.