Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
World Architecture Festival Awards open for 2019
shareShare

World Architecture Festival Awards open for 2019

Entries are now open for this year’s World Architecture Festival (WAF) Awards.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

26 Feb 2019 1m read View Author

World-Architecture-Festival-Awards-open-for-2019-1732012185.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Entries are now open for this year’s World Architecture Festival (WAF) Awards.

Now in its 12th year, the WAF 2019 will be held on 4-6 December at the RAI Amsterdam.

At the heart of the festival is the awards program, where architects pitch their work to a panel of expert judges and their peers.

There are 33 award categories which address future and built projects, architecture, urban design, landscape design, infrastructure and planning.

There are also a number of additional prizes, including the ‘Amsterdam Prize’, the Best Use of Certified Timber Prize, the Use of Colour Prize, the Small Project of the Year Prize and the WAFX Award.

Click here for more information about the World Architecture Festival Awards.

Pictured: Maitland Riverlink by CHROFI, which won the Civic and Community award for completed buildings at WAF 2018. Photography by Simon Wood.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap