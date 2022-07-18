The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has revealed the shortlist for the 2022 edition of the annual awards program. Featuring 420 of the most outstanding projects in the world across Completed Buildings, Future Projects and Landscape categories, the WAF shortlist celebrates the best of architecture and has been drawn from hundreds of entries from over 50 countries.

‘Together’ is the theme of the 2022 World Architecture Festival and INSIDE World Festival of Interiors, with the live festival event taking place in Lisbon from 30th November to 2nd December.

“2022 will be the year in which to consider how architecture is responding to the renewal of collective life post-pandemic, and in the light of commitments to combatting climate change,” WAF noted.

WAF is the only architecture festival where all finalists present live to the international jury and audience as they compete for the category prizes. The winners for the final awards – World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year and Landscape of the Year – will be selected from the category winners.

Several Australian studios feature in the shortlist including Woods Bagot, BVN Architecture, Fender Katsalidis, Hassell, Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp, Gray Puksand, Hayball, ASPECT Studios, Bureau Proberts Pty Ltd, COX Architecture, Grimshaw and NBRS Architecture among others.