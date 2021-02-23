NABERS has awarded WorkSafe’s Victoria headquarters with a 5.5 Star Base Building Energy Rating, recognising it as Geelong’s healthiest office building.

The building, developed by Quintessential Equity, is a regional market leader in sustainable design, receiving the rating due to its energy efficiency, water usage, waste management and indoor environment quality.

Quintessential Equity chief executive officer, Russell Bullen, says the project is at the global forefront of sustainability as it continues to raise the bar for environmental standards.

“We always strive to develop and regenerate buildings to achieve exceptional environmental, engineering and technical standards. As proud advocates for healthy and sustainable buildings,

we are thrilled to have achieved our NABERS rating goal for 1 Malop Street and Geelong’s healthiest office building,” he says.

“We have delivered on our vision for a world-class sustainable office building in Geelong’s centre.”

Additionally to the NABERS score, the $150 million commercial office is only the second building in the world to achieve a Platinum Core & Shell WELL Building Standard rating, highlighting further the innovation and efficiency of the building.

Clean Energy Finance Corporation director and joint head of property, Michael Di Russo, says the CEFC was proud to work alongside Quintessential Equity to develop the building.

“As the country continues to navigate a global pandemic and rebuild after a devastating bushfire season last year, there has never been a more important time to develop and regenerate buildings with the health and wellbeing of the tenants at its core,” says Bullen.

“Geelong is well positioned to be at the forefront of sustainable and healthy office design, which will attract top talent and businesses. We are proud to set an example for regional Australia.”

Quintessential Equity’s next projects include a $220 million Geelong Civic Precinct in partnership with the City of Greater Geelong. The developer is also building the new headquarters for health insurer GMHBA at 60 Moorabool Street in Geelong, which is due for completion mid-2021.

Image: Supplied