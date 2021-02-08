With the appointment of a head contractor, work is expected to begin soon on the Bendigo GovHub project in Lyttleton Terrace, Bendigo.

Designed by Lyons Architecture, the $90-million development will consolidate the current office of the City of Bendigo and other regional state government agencies. The building will accommodate up to 1,000 Victorian Government and City of Greater Bendigo workers.

Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas said, “The GovHub is a really exciting project that will transform and revitalise Bendigo and is just one of a range of projects we’re building to make regional cities an even better place to live and work.”

The appointed contractor, Icon Fairbrother is a joint venture between Bendigo-based builder Fairbrother and one of Australia and New Zealand’s largest construction providers, Icon, combining local project experience and trade relationships with large-scale commercial design and construction expertise.

Icon Fairbrother will work closely with Lyons Architecture and Arup Engineering to design and build the 20,000-square-metre multi-use development, which is expected to bolster both the local economy and the employment market. The project is forecast to inject more than $130 million into the local economy and generate about 200 new local jobs during construction.

Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said, “We’re delivering local jobs right across Victoria – the Bendigo GovHub will strengthen Bendigo’s position as one of our fastest-growing regional cities, delivering hundreds of public sector jobs and vital government services.”

The design transforms operations for both customers and employees, breaking down silos and creating a one-stop-shop for community services and a hub for the local community, says Lyons Architecture. On completion in 2022, Bendigo GovHub will be a state-of-the-art community asset and workplace in the heart of the city.

Lyons Architecture’s design not only references Bendigo’s cultural heritage but also pays tribute to the region’s traditional owners, the Dja Dja Warrung people by integrating Indigenous elements and ideas as well as the local spoken language into the architecture, landscape and spaces. The use of local bluestone and granite serves to reflect the unique identity of Bendigo.

An innovative exposed timber structural frame – the largest in Victoria – was chosen for its environmental, construction and healthy workplace benefits. In addition to the use of mass structural timber, the building will incorporate efficient indoor air quality systems, solar panels and water and energy monitoring systems, all contributing to a sustainable design.

A civic forecourt on Lyttleton Terrace and a pocket park on Mundy Street will connect the GovHub to its surrounds and act as community meeting points on an otherwise inactive streetfront.

“It’s a great day for local jobs with the appointment of Icon Fairbrother and its commitment to Indigenous employment, which brings to life the Victorian Government’s Local Jobs First Policy for regional Victoria,” said Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards.

Images: Lyons Architecture