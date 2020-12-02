Work on new Infinity Convention Centre to begin in 2021

Construction will begin next year on the Infinity Convention Centre at Green Square in Sydney. Developed by Crown Group, the new event and function space will be the first purpose-built convention centre to open in Sydney since ICC Sydney began operations in 2016.

Designed to accommodate up to 450 people, Infinity Convention Centre will form part of the stunning $575-million Infinity by Crown Group, a striking 20-storey luxury apartment building designed by world-renowned Koichi Takada Architects.

The Green Square location of the Infinity Convention Centre offers convenience to delegates through direct access to the Green Square train station, which provides quick connections to the city and the airport, as well as access to a stylish new hotel and a new retail and dining precinct.

Infinity Convention Centre would go beyond an event space and become a place of connection with a strong element of giving back to the community, says Crown Group chairman and group CEO Iwan Sunito.

“We envision this as becoming a centre for knowledge and for sharing ideas, a place to inspire, ignite and transform people, bringing alive the sense of giving within people,” Sunito said.

“Our sophisticated audio-visual and recording equipment will create a future-proof conference centre – one that is purpose-built for tomorrow’s events and conferences. It will host events in which sharing ideas on the big screen to many hundreds, thousands, if not millions of people around the world is as important as the live audience you have in the auditorium, just like in a TedTalk or an Anthony Robbins webinar.

“This will be a place for all parts of the community to come together for the most important moments in their personal and working lives – a place for young people to have their graduations, for milestone birthdays, awards nights, start-up product launches or fashion shows.”

Infinity Convention Centre is designed to host events and functions ranging from intimate groups to large-scale gatherings. The flexible space can be configured to provide options such as classroom-style for up to 65 people, conference for up to 315, sit-down dinners or weddings for 385 people, auditorium style for 425 people and cocktail events for 450 people.

“The combination of world-class architecture and interiors as well as its unbeatable location will make this the most sought-after new event space in Sydney,” SKYE Suites director of hotels David Bowen said.

“This will be a world-class multifunctional venue with the best equipment on the market, so it will attract the best events from around the world – from large-scale conferences and business functions, to parties and weddings.

“Delegates will have the option of staying at the 90-room SKYE Suites Green Square apartment hotel on site as well as access to an exciting new dining precinct that forms the new social hub for Green Square.”