Positioned in the heart of Broadbeach, right on Nikiforides Family Park, this collection by Plus Architecture of 2- and 3- bedroom residences and penthouses over 30 levels showcase a considered design.

“Transforming design concepts into reality requires dedication, precision, and attention to detail. Our recent visit to the Marella and Lily projects for Mosaic Property Group showcased just how these elements come together,” shares the Plus Architecture team.

“Marella by Mosaic in Broadbeach is ahead of schedule, rapidly approaching its structural top-out. Meanwhile, Marella's neighbour Lily by Mosaic, has made significant progress, now reaching Level 6.⁠

Inspired by the natural formation and beauty of the seashell, and the shape and form of the coastline, Marella is set to nurture health, wellness, lifestyle and community.

Materiality is sensory and robust, while sustainable design principles inform every aspect of the building and its future ongoing maintenance and management.

The building’s envelope is a climate-responsive shell that welcomes the morning sun, fresh breezes, and spectacular protected views of the Pacific Ocean and coastline.

The residences are spacious, highly functional, and exquisitely finished. An impressive range of world-class hotel-style amenities only elevates an already compelling offering.

Image: Supplied