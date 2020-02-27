Frasers Property begins work on new home for at-risk youth

Frasers Property Australia has partnered with the Property Industry Foundation (PIF) and the Lighthouse Foundation on a unique initiative for the welfare of at-risk and homeless youths.

Work on a new house for this vulnerable group began recently in the south-eastern suburb of Clayton with a sod-turning event. The new home is designed to accommodate up to four disadvantaged youths and two live-in carers, serviced by the Lighthouse Foundation.

This is the third house being built by Frasers Property in collaboration with PIF and the second as part of the National PIF House Program, which was launched in 2017 with the aim to build 125 bedrooms for at-risk and homeless youth in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland by 2021. The program aims to tackle the problem of youth homelessness, with live-in carers and counsellors in the homes providing support, mentoring and life skills to help rebuild the lives of young people and help them transition to independent living.

Frasers Property has previously built new homes at Blacktown (NSW) and Bonbeach (VIC) as part of the PIF House program.

Several companies are contributing to the PIF House Clayton project by donating materials, time, skills and expertise. Partners include Corinthian Doors, Dulux Group, Austral Bricks, SMEG, Blind Factory and Beaumont Tiles, among many more. On completion, the six-bedroom house for at-risk youth will have a build value in excess of $550,000.

“It’s been a huge effort by everyone involved in PIF House Clayton to welcome so many different businesses on board to help with this project,” says Sarah Bloom, general manager – residential Victoria at Frasers Property Australia.

“So far, more than 35 different businesses across the construction spectrum have lent a helping hand. With their support, construction is about to commence and we’re one step closer to being able to provide much needed supported housing for at-risk youth. It’s not too late for other businesses who would like to get involved to put their hand up, so we encourage anyone interested to get in contact with Frasers Property.”

The house will feature a timber pergola, an array of planter boxes, outdoor courtyard, a garage workshop, three-metre high ceilings in communal areas, floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple skylights to create an open and light environment, connected to nature.

Property Industry Foundation CEO Kate Mills says that the PIF brings together the generosity and skills of the property and construction industry to build homes for homeless youth.

“Last year the Foundation built or funded an additional 30 bedrooms for young people who need a home – this included an 18-bedroom crisis centre in Melbourne, a 6-bedroom house in Orange and a 6-bedroom house in Sydney.

“This year the Foundation expects to build or fund another 40 bedrooms, including this 6-bedroom house in Clayton. It’s amazing what the property and construction industry can do when it comes together to end youth homelessness.

“In particular, when leading organisations such as Frasers Property get involved in the PIF House Program, it results in a tangible outcome for young Australians in need,” Mills added.