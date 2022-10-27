The $40 million overhaul of Melbourne Polytechnic’s Collingwood campus – designed by Tectura Architects – is officially underway, following a sod turning event that was held last week.

The renovation of the facility will see the campus given a contemporary update, as well as world-class facilities and a focus on improving employment outcomes in priority areas. Tectura’s design seeks to create connections amongst industry and community in order to assist people in finding employment.

“Melbourne Polytechnic has been providing education and training to the Collingwood community and Melbourne’s inner north since around 1910. We are a part of the community’s history and remain committed to its future,” says Melbourne Polytechnic Chief Executive, Frances Coppolillo.

“The project will breathe new life into this campus. It will provide much-needed future-focussed education and training opportunities for the community and contribute to the vibrancy of the dynamic Collingwood precinct.”

The existing multi-storey building will be redeveloped to comprise world-class teaching and learning spaces, contemporary collaboration spaces, a library, front-of-house services, a cafe and student services.

The revitalised Collingwood campus will offer courses in information technology, business, creative arts and English as a Second Language, as well as free courses in community services and cyber security.

The sod turning event was led by Labor member for Richmond, Richard Wynne MP, who unveiled artistic impressions of the campus. The project has been funded by the Victorian Government’s Building Better TAFEs fund, with construction handled by Building Engineering Pty Ltd.

The new campus is expected to open to students and the community by early 2024.