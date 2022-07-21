A new, world-class integrated cancer centre is taking shape in Campbelltown, NSW with the facility promising the latest advancements in oncology treatment and care to cancer patients in the region.

Recently, local politicians, doctors, representatives from the South Western Sydney Local Health District (SWSLHD) and key community members came together for a sod-turning ceremony to officially mark the commencement of construction.

The new $52 million cancer centre is the result of a partnership between Campbelltown City Council, Australia’s leading integrated cancer care provider, GenesisCare, Erilyan, and the owner of the site – the NorthWest-managed Vital Healthcare Property Trust. NorthWest is Australia’s largest owner and manager of healthcare property, with Vital funding the cancer centre as the first stage of a leading healthcare precinct.

The new cancer centre will offer medical oncology and radiation oncology services, medical imaging, pathology, a clinical trials unit and allied health services, all under the one roof.

Campbelltown, Camden and Wollondilly comprise three of the top seven Sydney areas ranked by cancer incidence and three of the top six Sydney areas ranked by cancer mortality. The cancer facility, therefore, is expected to deliver the much-needed advanced cancer care to those who need it by improving access.

“This development will expand the capacity of our local health and cancer care services, building upon the great work already being done in the public sector and increasing the availability of important treatments, therapies and global clinical trials,” Campbelltown Mayor, Cr. George Greiss says.

“Increased local services will reduce the burden of travel on residents during what is an especially difficult and stressful time in their lives. This is a great investment for our city that will provide local high-value jobs in the heart of our city centre and ensure long-term financial returns on Council land that can be reinvested into our community,” he adds.

Fergus Rourke, GenesisCare’s general manager in NSW, says: “Campbelltown is one of Australia’s fastest growing cities and over the last decade a huge amount of work has gone into futureproofing local healthcare services to accommodate for the growing population. Our integrated cancer centre will play a critical role in ensuring cancer patients from across South West Sydney and the Southern Highlands are able to receive rapid access to care, as well as participate in global clinical trials, closer to home.”

More than 750 local sub-contractors will be employed during the construction phase of the project, and once open, the service will create 60 high-quality long-term healthcare jobs. The centre will have the capacity to deliver more than 30,000 treatments annually.

