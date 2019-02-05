Work begins on $142M Marrickville shopping centre upgrade

Construction has begun on the expansion of Marrickville Metro in Sydney, with the project expected to add 11,000 sqm of retail space to the existing shopping centre. Located in Sydney’s Inner West, the busy Metro centre will be extended to the south between Smidmore and Edinburgh Roads.

Designed by Hames Sharley architects, the $142 million development celebrates the industrial heritage of the neighbourhood by upcycling a disused warehouse located next door.

On completion, the shopping centre will offer a total of 33,000 sqm of space with the expanded retail offering expected to host 44 new retailers with local artists and business-owners invited to create a space that “truly reflects the diversity of Sydney’s Inner West”.