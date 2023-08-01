The final stage of the $752-million Woolooware Bay Town Centre project in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire has topped out, signalling near-completion of the 10-year program.

Designed by Turner Architects for Australian developers Novm and Capital Corporation, Woolooware Bay Town Centre is located less than five minutes from Cronulla’s beaches and about 35 minutes from Sydney’s CBD.

While the first three stages of residential buildings have already transformed the waterfront location into a buzzing resort-style community, Stage 4, known as Bayview, includes 245 luxuriously-appointed apartments above the new 18,000-square-metre Bay Central shopping centre and commercial suites, a 71-room serviced apartment hotel by Quest and a modernised Sharks League Club.

Novm’s CEO and executive director Adrian Liaw observed that the project was the product of years of collaboration between Cronulla Sutherland Leagues Club, Capital Corporation and Novm.

“This topping out is to celebrate the final piece of the Woolooware Bay redevelopment jigsaw and the remarkable 10-year journey to bring this vision to fruition,” said Liaw. “We deeply appreciate the efforts and support of the many individuals and organisations involved in this endeavour and look forward to welcoming our newest residents and new retail community later this year.”

Taking inspiration from the finest South-East Asian resorts, Turner designed Bayview’s beautiful waterfront architecture featuring a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Many of the apartments take in stunning views over Woolooware Bay back to Sydney’s CBD, while others look out to the Pacific Ocean, or have sweeping district vistas.

Apartment interiors feature coastal-inspired living areas with premium finishes including stone-topped kitchens and engineered timber floors. Stage 4 residents will also enjoy exclusive amenities, including a residents-only infinity pool, private dining area and landscaped podium spaces.

Bay Central is scheduled to open in late 2023 and will feature more than 50 retailers, including a gym, childcare centre, medical precinct, two full-line supermarkets (Woolworths and Aldi), Dan Murphy’s, and a waterfront dining precinct.

Builder Parkview Constructions’ executive chairman, Tony Touma said, “We’re thrilled to deliver this landmark project for the Sutherland Shire. We can already see how the Woolooware Bay community is flourishing across Stages 1, 2 and 3 and know that the Stage 4 residents are eager to join them.”

On completion, Woolooware Bay Town Centre will include 898 apartments and 23 commercial suites across 13 buildings. More than 2500 residents will call Woolooware Bay home. The development will also include 10,235sqm of waterfront parklands, a shared pedestrian/cycle path, outdoor fitness zones and a children’s playground.