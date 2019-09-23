Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
110-112 Cathedral Street, Woolloomooloo (Facade)
shareShare

Exploding land values turn entertainment districts into family-friendly suburbs

In a sign of changing times, a brothel in the inner-Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo is up for sale, with the potential to be turned into a commercial office space.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

23 Sep 2019 2m read View Author

Woolloomoolo-brothel-up-for-sale-1732011516.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

In a sign of changing times, a brothel in the inner-Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo is up for sale, with the potential to be turned into a vibrant commercial space.

Once the heart of Sydney’s sex industry, Woolloomoolo is quickly transforming into a business area thanks to its proximity to the CBD. While land prices are increasing by the day, the area is still considered affordable compared to the neighbouring Darlinghurst.

Though there is interest from developers as well as homeowners, the site would serve well as a hospitality venue given the recent push provided by the state government, which has rolled back lock-out and last-drink restrictions in various city areas including Woolloomooloo.

This is just one example of Sydney's ever-changing inner city, with land costs turning once heavily industrial areas like the nearby Alexandria and Rosebery into vibrant residential areas as well as spaces for commercial offices.

Sites such as golf courses are also in the sights of developers, due to the NSW government's target to increase the proportion of homes in urban areas within 10 minutes' walk of public green space by 10 percent by 2023.

However, there are also concerns about western Sydney residents' access to green space currently, almost half of the people in Sydney's west live more than 400m from an open space.

"We need green lungs in the west just as much as in the east," says planning minister Rob Stokes.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap