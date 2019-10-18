Architecture buff Tim Ross picks Woollahra Prize winner

The $20,000 Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize for 2019 has been won by Sydney-based artist Merran Esson for her work ‘Autumn on the Monaro’.

The Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize was evaluated by a panel of three judges – professor Ross Harley, dean of the Faculty of Art & Design and UNSW chair of Arts and Culture, Louise Herron, CEO, Sydney Opera House and Tim Ross, design and architecture advocate, broadcaster, author and comedian.

On Merran Esson’s winning sculpture, professor Ross Harley says, “Merran Esson has made a beautiful work that evokes the forms and atmosphere of the Monaro autumn. The winning work displays a masterful use of material, palette and form but at the same time it has a warmth of emotion which draws the viewer into its field.”

The judges also lauded the special mention works – Jackson’s ‘Braggadocio1, 2018’ and Lietmanis’ ‘Spouts from which to drink, circa 200 CE’.