Woods Bagot to design sustainable 6 Star Green Star tower for Lendlease

Designed by Woods Bagot, the Melbourne Quarter Tower will target the highest international standards in wellness and sustainability and includes over 7,000sqm of technology enabled green spaces and parks.

Located on Collins Street and opposite Southern Cross station, the 34-level tower will deliver some 70,000sqm of office space and see the final stage of the elevated and publicly accessible Sky Park completed.

The building’s design will allow daylight to spill into the precinct’s public spaces that are set to feature a vibrant retail mix spread across approximately 5,000sqm, a Wellness Hub including childcare and allied health services, and co-working spaces.

Melbourne Quarter Tower will see the creation of a series of laneways including a direct link between two of Melbourne’s most iconic streets in Flinders and Collins, and connect the precinct’s residential, commercial and retail offerings.

Construction on Melbourne Quarter Tower is set to commence later this year. The building will aim to set leading sustainability outcomes in energy and water consumption, waste management and indoor environment quality, and will target a 6 Star Green Star rating, 5.5 Star NABERS energy rating and WELL Platinum Rating.

Once complete, the Melbourne Quarter precinct will comprise approximately 140,000sqm of agile commercial space for over 14,000 employees. One Melbourne Quarter is already home to leading organisations Arup, AMP and Lendlease, and Energy Australia and International Workplace Group (IWG) will join the 25-level Two Melbourne Quarter commercial office tower once it is completed.

According to Lendlease’s managing director for urban regeneration John Burton, “Melbourne Quarter Tower responds to the continued growth and demand for workplaces that offer large, flexible floorplates for unrestricted agility and change. It will complete one of the precinct’s hero spaces, the Sky Park, and a new green public plaza on Collins Street - one of the largest public spaces to be delivered in central Melbourne in recent years.”

“Melbourne Quarter will bring together next-generation workplaces, city living, a vibrant retail mix and green public spaces. The precinct’s design is synonymous with Lendlease’s global ethos of connecting people and buildings in an urban environment to improve amenity, productivity and liveability,” he says.

Simon Dick, Woods Bagot principal and project design leader says that, “The curvilinear design of Melbourne Quarter Tower will rise above a glazed podium canopy. With its sloping lantern-like roofscape, the dramatically terracing floorplates within the roof form will capture views out to Port Phillip Bay and beyond.”

“Today’s workplaces have a responsibility to be more than just buildings. They should express a personality born of the physical and non-physical context. The Melbourne Quarter mixed-use precinct nurtures future multi-generational workplace communities that are diverse, creative and inspiring; engendering a sense of play, wellbeing and belonging,” says Dick.