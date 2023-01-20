Woods Bagot has announced it has been successful in obtaining the tender to design the new Harry Butler Science Centre, located at Perth’s Murdoch University.

Funded by Murdoch University and the Federal Government, the Science Centre is envisaged as an innovative environmental, research and educational hub.

Murdoch University Vice Chancellor, Andrew Deeks says the thoughtful, connected concept created by the practice wooed the selection panel.

“Woods Bagot is a highly respected global design practice but has a local presence here in Western Australia and knowledge of our unique environment,” he says.

“We were attracted to the fact their designers place human experience at the centre of the design process to deliver inclusive, sustainable future-oriented projects that respond to the way people use space, and flexibly accommodate changes to come.”

Woods Bagot Principal Kukame McPierzie says the practice aims to create a space that cultivates collaboration and environmental research.

“We’re very excited to be working with Murdoch University and the Harry Butler Institute on this project – it will be a real asset to Perth, the global environmental science community and celebrates the legacy of Western Australian environmentalist Harry Butler in a meaningful and lasting way,” McPierzie says.

Simon McKirdy, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Harry Butler Institute at Murdoch University, says the new Science Centre will address key environmental issues with the goal of creating a better and more sustainable world.

“It will be a hub for innovation in sustainability and a place for community, industry and academia to collaborate to provide scientific solutions that protect our planet while achieving the coexistence of human development and biodiversity,” he says.

“We are looking forward to progressing this important project, which will be integral to our goal of being a leading university in education, teaching and translational research in sustainability, and creating solutions for a better and more sustainable world.”

Image: Woods Bagot