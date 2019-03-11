Woods Bagot to design Sydney’s tallest hotel

Woods Bagot has won the competition to design the new $700 million mixed use hotel and office development in Sydney’s CBD.

Located on Bligh Street, the new building will stand 55 storeys tall and consist of a Hyatt-operated 400-room hotel as well as office and retail space.

The Singapore-based investment group SC Capital Partners Group, which organised the competition, said the tower was the first luxury hotel in Sydney’s financial hub in 20 years. Woods Bagot was up against five leading architectural firms in the competition, entry to which was by invitation only.

The project is expected to be completed in 2022. On completion, the hotel wing will be operated by Hyatt company, Andaz Hotels.

The first three storeys will incorporate the retail element, with commercial offices to occupy the next nine levels. The next 38 storeys will have the hotel component, with a rooftop restaurant, bar and garden completing the package. Separate entries are provided for the hotel and commercial segments.

Key design features of the 226-metre tall tower include roof gardens, green walls and generous landscaping as part of the building’s integrated sustainability strategy, a clubhouse with a pool and wellness centre, and childcare facilities. The hotel is aiming for a WELL Building Standard.

Image: Synthetica Architectural Visual Stories.