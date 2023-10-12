Leading property group Coronation Property will once again partner with global architectural practice Woods Bagot on a new luxury mixed-use project in the heart of Chatswood, NSW.

Woods Bagot won the Design Excellence Competition for Coronation’s $246 million Chatswood project, which is conveniently located close to the Chatswood Chase Shopping Centre and is set to deliver luxury living in the Lower North Shore. This is the sixth project partnership between Coronation Property and Woods Bagot.

The 57-61 Archer Street site was purchased by Coronation for $200 million in June 2022. Along with recent acquisitions of key urban renewal sites in Erskineville and Ashbury, the Chatswood project reinforces the organisation's strategy to extend its presence into the inner suburbs of Sydney.

“Archer Street is a defining project for Coronation as it signifies our first venture on the Lower North Shore and marks another successful chapter in our long-standing relationship with Woods Bagot. The winning design aligns with our ongoing commitment to deliver quality, amenity-rich living spaces in key locations across Sydney,” said Coronation Property managing director Joseph Nahas.

Positioned at the edge of Chatswood’s fast-growing CBD, the 25-storey luxury tower will feature 114 premium one, two, and three-bedroom residential apartments, an exclusive collection of penthouses, and resort-style rooftop amenity, complemented by 2,800sqm of retail and commercial space including a bespoke café housed within an adaptive re-use, heritage-listed building that anchors the site.

Offering sweeping views over the trees of the neighbouring heritage conservation area, each apartment features generous balconies, copious storage within elegant joinery units, and multipurpose media spaces. The building’s rooftop has been arranged in clusters to allow multiple groups to enjoy the exclusive space at the same time. A pool, gym, therapy room, and landscaped courtyard focus on wellness, while an undercover cinema and dining room cater to communal events.

“This joint project represents the latest in Woods Bagot’s commitment to enhancing and increasing liveability through design,” said Woods Bagot global design director Domenic Alvaro. “Our concept is inspired by the lush surrounding of the site, resulting in a harmonious blend of expressive yet private botanical spaces for residents, complemented by a finely detailed public realm that increases outdoor garden areas for all.”

On Woods Bagot’s winning design, the distinguished selection panel noted, “The Jury was impressed by the consistent quality, functionality, and amenity of the proposed apartments regardless of their size or location within the tower. The scheme represents an excellent understanding of apartment design that has been tested and refined through successive projects by the design team.”

Senior associate and project design leader, Glenn O’Loughlin explained, “Stitched into its surrounds, the development draws inspiration from the endemic Sydney Blue Gum high forest and features ground-level retail tenancies, office space on levels one and two and a restored heritage building repurposed as a café. Intelligent planning liberates the rear curtilage of the heritage house for a new pocket park, greening the ground plane and activating the precinct.”

“We're excited to bring this project to life,” added Nahas. “Coronation has already delivered nearly 2,000 high quality residences to Sydneysiders, with an additional $3.2 billion in various stages of design, development, and construction. These projects form a fundamental part of Coronation’s robust project portfolio totalling $5.6 billion, which includes future land developments that will bring more than 9,000 new homes to the Sydney market by 2027.”

The construction on the Archer Street project is expected to commence in 2024.