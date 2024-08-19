Melbourne Quarter Tower (MQT) by Woods Bagot has opened its doors as the third and final commercial tower delivered within the Melbourne Quarter precinct.

Located opposite Southern Cross Station, this highly connected precinct benefits from robust transport infrastructure and bridges a previously underutilised gap between the CBD grid and Docklands.

“Straddling Wurundjeri Way, Melbourne Quarter Tower realises one of the key urban objectives of the masterplan, tying together the built form along Collins Street, connecting the CBD and Docklands,” says Woods Bagot principal Hazel Porter.

“Maximising the volumetric titles, the tower rises directly over the freeway, returning valuable inner-city space back to the public.”

As one of the most significant commercial projects to be completed in Melbourne city this year, MQT stands at alomst 130m – the largest of the five office and residential towers in the precinct – transforming the Melbourne skyline with views over the CBD and across Port Phillip Bay.

The distinctive tower combines form, distinct facade articulation and materiality in response to its context.

The building’s shape is informed by the site with the elegant curves of the east and west faces, the concave face mimicking the curve of Wurundjeri Way, embracing the public square, and the gentle convex eastern face expanding out to address the Hoddle Grid.

Inside, the building’s large, light-filled floorplates feature a contemporary aesthetic and highly intelligent function, including state-of the-art amenities, high-tech workspaces, and energy-efficient systems.

Commercial floors are around 2,000 square meters, tapering across the upper levels with the curve of the building.

The jewel in the crown is the building’s upper-most tenancy, with a quadruple-height ceiling void beneath the sloping roof of eight-metre-wide skylights.

Level 34 features a sweeping modular timber ceiling, comprising a distended oak structure that resembles the hull of a ship.

This feature ceiling cleverly conceals the building’s plant room, building maintenance unit and services, while creating a contemporary and bespoke workplace interior. This unique design detail is legible from South Wharf Promenade, particularly at night, when the building produces a striking beacon of light.

At ground level, a double-height lobby features organic forms in the reception counter and integrated seating, using robust materials including timber battening, sandstone floors, and a biophilic green wall.

“The lobby creates a generous arrival moment with lofty ceilings, soft-geometry planters, and moments for social connection,” says Porter.

“As an interface for tenants and the public, the lobby space offers opportunities for interaction and independent focus.”

As the first tenants move into the new workplace, the overall Melbourne Quarter precinct represents a self-contained urban village, comprising residential, commercial, retail offerings on one site.

Revolving around a central courtyard, the precinct masterplan reimagines a traditional retail village, with the nucleus of the precinct – the Sky Park – providing a hub for community interaction and repose. Stage one of the Sky Park was designed by architects Denton Corker Marshall, and completed with the integration of the commercial tower by Woods Bagot.

Suspended 10.5 metres above Collins Street, the Sky Park is accessible via a dramatic spiral staircase that curves upwards from the entry plaza. Featuring a hybrid of public-private spaces, the tranquility of the Sky Park belies its close proximity to Southern Cross Station and adjacent freeway.

Comprising lush landscaping, public seating, and scenic views, Melbourne Quarter provides access to much-needed greenspace within a highly built-up section of the city, essential to creating a healthy, productive and resilient urban environment. Across the 2.5-hectare site, more than half the total area has been dedicated to public open space.

The completion of the tower has created greater connectivity between Flinders and Collins streets, the precinct incorporating newly created laneways –like Gunpowder Walk, TiTree Walk, and Yam Daisy Lane – activated with public seating and food and beverage offerings.

At the cusp of Docklands and the CBD grid, straddling Wurundjeri Way, Melbourne Quarter gives back to Melbourne’s city with regenerated urban realm, public-private spaces, and biophilic connections.

Image: Woods Bagot/ Photo credits: Trevor Mein