Designed by Woods Bagot, the Aurora Spa and Bathhouse is a subterranean sanctuary that capitalises on low lighting, large volumes, and expansive stone surfaces to create a cave-like retreat to soothe the senses.

An absence of natural light adds to a sense of retreat, while atmospheric spotlighting champions the monolithic surfaces, where materials evoke a sense of connection to the design’s epicurean origins in terrazzo finishes and brass accents.

“Designed as a subterranean wellness sanctuary, the architecture and interiors reference the centuries of bathhouse tradition that precede it, from the copper-clad apothecary counter to the Italianate terrazzo tiles,” says Woods Bagot Associate Principal and Aurora interior design leader Sarah Alessi.

“There is an antiquity about the materials, like limestone and copper, that even conjures a Mexican cenote.”

Launched by LUXlife, the Resorts and Retreats Award are a celebration of the best in the restort and retreat sector around the globe. Returning for its nineth year, this esteemed program is dedicated to honouring the luminaries of the industry who are redefining luxury, wellness, and guest experience.

The awards program invites participants from an array of establishments within the tourism landscape, recognising places and projects that not only craft memorable experiences but excel in service, innovation, and the integration of wellness into their practices.

Aurora Spa and Bathhouse on the Mornington Peninsula has been awarded Best Spa and Bathhouse 2024 for the Australian category.

Invoking ancient and european bathing rituals, the space contains mineral plunge pools, aroma steam therapies, reflexology pools, glacial mist rooms, and halotheraphy rooms with an architectural response that evokes a sense of refuge and recovery.

Aurora Spa and Bathhouse founder Lyndall Mitchell said the team was deeply honoured to be recognised on a global stage alongside other tourism and wellness industry heavyweights.

“The team at Aurora Spa work incredibly hard and are proud to be recognised in their efforts to create an environment full of nurturing and immersive experiences,” says Mitchell. “We aim to drive transformational changes in our customers lives, through our urban spa and to create a space for wellness.”