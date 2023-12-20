Doubling the size of its design team, Woods Bagot has learnt plenty about designing for education in 2023.

Going from 20 to 40 staff, the practice’s Education team is currently working on nine primary, secondary and tertiary design projects, including Cumberland High School, Wentworth Point High School, Carlingford West Primary School, Castle Hill Primary School, St Mary’s Cathedral College and De La Salle Catholic College Cronulla.

Georgia Singleton, Global Leader of Education and Science at Woods Bagot, says the practice is constantly looking to innovate its methods.

“All the schools we work on have a particular architectural challenge, which is where Woods Bagot excels,” she says.

“For example, at Meadowbank everyone was expecting a vertical school, but our team led by Ian Lomas decided to tip the design on its side and make the school part of the landscape thereby giving each student access to nature.

“Mosman was in a conservation area and on a tight site, yet we made it work as a comfortable new addition to the urban village, and also delivered on the bespoke brief to service the school’s strong performing arts identity.”

Critical acclaim is no stranger to Woods Bagot and its educational output. Its work on Meadowbank Schools (pictured) won Best School and Best Use of Colour at the World Architecture Festival last year ahead of 17 short-listed schools from China, Australia, India, Denmark, US and Spain.

Fern Bay Public School on NSW’s central coast was also designed by the practice, and feature’s the state’s first-ever prefabricated pavilion school.

“The pattern is we’re creating leading projects, we’re innovating and doing interesting, challenging work that breaks the mould.” says Sydney Studio Education Sector Leader, Chris Savva.

Savva adds that a great school design is one that serves both students and staff.

“What makes a good school? I think it’s how it relates to students and staff in size, in tactility, in interest while providing nurturing environments through great ventilation and natural light," he says.

As for what comes next, Savva believes the key lies in accounting for population growth.

“There is an element of standardisation we are involved in creating because of the need to build these schools quickly to keep up with population growth. We’re mindful of doing that, while still retaining the original intent, which is designing for students and staff.”