Woods Bagot’s reputation on the world stage has been enhanced further by the World Architecture Festival (WAF) with the international practice shortlisted four times at the Inside World Festival of Interiors.

The sister event to the WAF, ‘Inside’ is a worldwide showcase of interior design. The WAF is the largest global event for architects and designers, and heads to Singapore in November 2023.

Hotels and commercial workspaces headline the shortlistings for Woods Bagot at Inside, with a description of each found below.

InterContinental Sydney - Hotels

The complete reworking of the InterContinental Sydney has seen the practice create new guest rooms, public areas, hospitality and bar venues for the five-star institution. The three-level Treasury Building (1851) and 32-level tower (1985) have now been properly melded, with a colour scheme of intense blue and green consolidating the pair of buildings.

“The heritage architecture gave us a beautiful palette of colours, textures and classic geometries,” says Woods Bagot Principal Tracey Wiles.

The Continental Sorrento, Mornington Peninsula - Hotels

Described as a seaside glamour by the practice, the reinvention of the ‘Conti’ encompasses the existing 1875 heritage hotel, a 1930s addition and four new buildings. Woods Bagot’s work has resulted in an updated InterContinental Sorrento hotel, Aurora Spa and Bathhouse, fine dining and casual dining fit outs for restaurateurs Craig Shearer and Scott Pickett’s latest offerings, and a restored ballroom, with each intersecting between nostalgia and modernist tendencies.

Convene at 22 Bishopsgate London - Workplace (Large)

Convene’s first ever project outside of the US, this project was inspired by the concept of ‘Modern Livery’. Deeply embedded within streetscape and heritage, the project additionally interweaves the modern cultural influence of local contemporary street artist Ben Eine. The entire precinct comprises over 15,000 sqm of state-of-the-art event spaces.

M&C Saatchi Group, Sydney - Workplace (Large)

The Sydney project is described by the practice as the ultimate post-pandemic office refit and rebuild. Three floors of a 1938 art-deco commercial building have been reinvigorated for the 21st century, enabling client M&C Saatchi Group to consolidate its workforce in a single location. Two new internal staircases were devised by the practice, resulting in circulation and connectivity.

“It’s a story of origins, modernity and a celebration of character,” says Project Leader Jordan Schumacher.

Woods Bagot has a further four architecture projects nominated at the main WAF awards. Interior designers from Woods Bagot and other shortlisted studios across 11 categories will present their design case to a live jury at Marina Bay Sands, who will take that presentation and the formal entry into account before determining winners.