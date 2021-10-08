The new showroom designed by Woods Bagot for cladding manufacturer Sculptform in Melbourne aims to offer an immersive space where visitors can experience a physical connection to their products.

Located in central Melbourne, the Sculptform showroom was conceptualised by Woods Bagot in the form of a physical loop that takes visitors on a journey of exploration of products, systems and processes. Featuring an events space, digital and physical galleries, meeting rooms and workstations centred around the heart of the studio – The Co-lab – the ‘working showroom’ enables a culture of collaboration between architects and designers and their clients.

The ambitious design for continuity and flow challenged Sculptform to develop new capabilities in steam-bent timber battens, resulting in crafted spatial forms such as the undulating curved ceiling, according to Woods Bagot.

Sculptform coordinated with Woods Bagot on the fitout of the studio, using the steam-bent timber battens to create the curved feature bulkhead. Installing the battens along the curving forms involved some challenges, which were overcome through a combination of product development and on-site solutions.

Showcasing Sculptform’s feature wall, ceiling and façade systems, the Co-lab space offers a tactile environment where clients can interact with products and understand the practicalities of how they work.

“Our range of timber and aluminium profiles is on display, ready to be cut and coated to create a sample board on the spot or even installed on our demonstration wall or ceiling. This space creates the opportunity for a short feedback loop with the client, who can arrive at the studio with a concept in mind and leave with a tangible solution for their project,” Sculptform stated.

Completed in 2020, Sculptform’s new showroom features their suite of products throughout the studio, in both large and small scales. While the feature timberwork showcases their timber click-on battens, the other offerings are shown in the display and digital galleries spread throughout the studio.

Photography by Peter Bennetts