Woods Bagot designs Australia’s first proton therapy unit

Designed by Woods Bagot, the Australian Bragg Centre will house Australia's first proton therapy unit for cancer treatment – the Australian Bragg Centre for Proton Therapy and Research.

Occupying the lower three levels of the new facility, the proton therapy centre will deliver the most technologically advanced, precision radiation therapy in the Southern Hemisphere, with the potential to be part of the cure for a significant number of cancers.

The precise nature of proton therapy allows radiation oncologists to target cancerous tumours directly with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. This makes it a valuable treatment option for tumours close to vital organs or previously untreatable cancers.

Woods Bagot is also behind the design of SAHMRI (South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute), a state-of-the-art facility whose sculptural qualities inspire and promote the building’s function. By seamlessly interacting with its surroundings, SAHMRI benefits both the public and the teams working within its nine flexible research modules.

Woods Bagot director Thomas Masullo says, "SAHMRI was a catalyst in the resurrection of inner city Adelaide, and the evolution of an internationally-regarded health and biomedical precinct. The design of the Australian Bragg Centre echoes the gravitas of this precinct where state of the art technology is part of the city's ongoing transformation."

The vision for the Australian Bragg Centre is to provide flexible, intelligent and high-performance research and work spaces that connect people across teams, disciplines and generations. Located in the Adelaide BioMed City precinct, the new building will complement and accentuate the striking geometric façade of the flagship SAHMRI facility, which draws its design origin from the natural contours of a pine cone.

A purposeful and restrained approach has informed the design of the tower component, with repetition of glass panels, rectangular curtain walling and sun shading system, creating an elegant and sophisticated design aesthetic.

Along North Terrace, the corner site has three frontages: one to the city, one to the river, and one to Adelaide's convention and entertainment precinct. A transparent building lobby, retail areas and an outdoor plaza will activate North Terrace.

The integration of built form and landscape results in a variety of public and private open spaces which Masullo says will promote a flexible and healthy environment responding to the needs of staff, clinicians, patients and the community.

"Woods Bagot is proud to have been involved with the precinct for almost a decade. Completing Adelaide's BioMed City precinct, the Australian Bragg Centre will acknowledge its sense of place within the Adelaide riverbank," says Masullo.

Image: Supplied