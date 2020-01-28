Woods Bagot designs $25M Port Hedland International Airport terminal

Woods Bagot has designed the new passenger terminal for Port Hedland International Airport as part of the redevelopment works to improve visitor and passenger experience. Port Hedland is a town in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The new terminal is part of a series of major upgrades to the airport including a new taxiway, an asphalt overlay of the runway and runway lighting upgrades, all of which have been delivered. The $25 million terminal project includes new check-in and baggage claim facilities as well as a building expansion.

The airport, which currently caters to over 400,000 passengers annually, and services up to 50 commercial flights per week direct to Bali, Brisbane and Perth, will soon have a modern, purpose-built terminal designed to accommodate higher passenger numbers in a space approximately 800sqm larger than the existing facility.

“Observing the latest developments in terminal design, flexibility and future growth were key considerations for the design team,” said Woods Bagot’s Perth studio chair Kukame McPierzie.

Port Hedland International Airport general manager Rod Evans said, “Our vision for every customer is an experience that is reliable, welcoming and comfortable, and we are committed to delivering an airport which makes the Port Hedland community proud.”

Woods Bagot is currently working on several airport projects across the world, including Los Angeles International Airport, USA; John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA; San Francisco International Airport, USA; Tullamarine International Airport, Melbourne, Australia; Brisbane International Airport, Australia; Hobart International Airport, Australia; Perth International Airport, Perth, Australia; Abu Dhabi International Airport, United Arab Emirates; Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore; Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, India; and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, India.

According to Woods Bagot’s global transport leader James Berry, the Port Hedland International Airport design contract for the passenger terminal is one of the exciting aviation projects the firm has been awarded.

“Despite the differences of scale and location, all of these projects have a common objective: To create a sustainable, authentic, passenger-focussed environment that delivers beyond expectation for all stakeholders,” Berry says.

Woods Bagot’s project team on the Port Hedland airport redevelopment is led by senior associate Linda Randall, with design leadership by associate principal and architect Andrew Tang-Smith.

Construction will commence onsite in February 2020, with the phased delivery to continue until mid-2021.

Images by Woods Bagot