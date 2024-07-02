Logo
Woods Bagot-designed mixed-use precinct AURA by Aqualand opens in Sydney
Woods Bagot-designed mixed-use precinct AURA by Aqualand opens in Sydney

Australian integrated property development group, Aqualand celebrated their 10th-year anniversary with the formal opening of their landmark mixed-used residential precinct AURA in Sydney.
Branko Miletic
02 Jul 2024

Aura-Aqualand-2.jpg

The landmark development features 386 luxury apartments above a richly landscaped precinct

Aura-Aqualand-2

Aura-Aqualand-3.jpg

At 95sqm, AURA�s luxury oversized apartments exceed the minimum building requirements

Aura-Aqualand-3

Woods-Bagot-designed-mixed-use-precinct-AURA-1732001334.png

Australian integrated property development group, Aqualand celebrated their 10th-year anniversary with the formal opening of their landmark mixed-used residential precinct AURA in Sydney.

Located at 168 Walker Street, North Sydney, the 28-storey one-billion development delivered by Aqualand Construction, towers above the streetscape, and offers stunning views of Sydney Harbour.

Designed by Woods Bagot, the mixed-use residential community features 386 luxury apartments above a richly landscaped community precinct, including a two-storey curated food and beverage podium with four world-class venues operated by their hospitality business, Etymon Projects.

The landmark building with its gracefully undulating organic shaped facade is Sydney’s latest example of architecture as sculpture, a category that includes some of the city’s most memorable buildings, including the Sydney Opera House, Barangaroo House and Darling Harbour’s The Exchange.

Woods Bagot principal Jason Fraser sought inspiration from the eroded sandstone forms of Sydney Harbour’s water’s edge and the ever-changing play of light on the water, with the building’s ground plane featuring the same natural sandstone seen all through the prestigious suburb, helping integrate the structure into the unique landscape.

At 95sqm, AURA’s luxury oversized apartments exceed the minimum building requirements, with the standard size for a two-bedroom apartment in the area measuring 80sqm. Additionally, the Richards Stanisich-designed Aqua and Prima penthouses share the entire 28th level.

A dedicated concierge service, wellness centre with gym, pool and spa, in addition to a glamorous rooftop area with a sky sun deck, private dining spaces, barbecue and kitchen space for year-round alfresco entertaining, are some of the amenities that will deliver residents an elevated luxury lifestyle.

Provision to charge electric vehicles as well as a pool of Tesla share vehicles available for residents to hire, full fibre nbn internet connections in all apartments, and Wi-Fi hotspots in common areas are also part of the facilities.

Etymon Concierge has been appointed to deliver tailored specialised concierge services onsite, as well as premium bespoke lifestyle management. While all residents will be provided traditional concierge services such as booking of amenities, two more bespoke layers of personalised services will be available at additional cost.

The podium level retail precinct provides residents with a curated shopping and dining destination at their doorstep, including Sol, a bakery, café and wine bar; Una, an artisanal providore; Soluna, an LA-inspired all-day diner and bar; and Genzo, a Japanese restaurant.

Award-winning landscape architects, Turf Design Studio have delivered the ground plane design that successfully integrates the project with the unique local environs.

AURA represents the fifth residential project delivered by Aqualand since the company’s launch in 2014.

“We’ve achieved some remarkable milestones over the past ten years, but really, we’re only at the start of our journey, and the future looks extremely promising. AURA stands as testament to us delivering on our objectives, which is to be the leader in positively transforming Sydney and our local communities through design excellence,” Aqualand Group managing director Jin Lin sats.

"AURA will be home to more than just its residents. It’s set to become a North Sydney hub with its world-class retail spaces and the deep commitment invested in the suburb’s vibrancy and night-time economy through these venues,” he says.

Image: Supplied

