Woods Bagot-designed final tower completed at landmark $2.5B Collins Square

Multiplex announces the completion of the fifth and final commercial office tower at the landmark $2.5 billion Collins Square development in Melbourne.

Located at 727 Collins Street in Melbourne’s CBD, Walker Corporation’s Collins Square is one of the largest commercial mixed-use developments in Australia with the physical footprint spanning an entire city block.

Seamlessly integrating commercial office space with retail on Collins Street, the development consists of five commercial office buildings with retail space, providing a combined total of more than 250,000 square metres of commercial space and 10,000 square metres of retail space.

Forming a vital bridge between Melbourne’s two major commercial centres, the CBD and Western Precinct, the development also includes innovative retail and dining spaces, as well as a childcare facility, supermarket, health and wellbeing and general services.

The final $168.5 million tower, Collins Square Tower 5 is designed by Woods Bagot and provides a total of approximately 40,000 square metres of commercial office space.

Rising 117 metres in height, it includes an integrated fit-out for the anchor tenant Transurban on Levels 24 – 31.

Key features of Collins Square Tower 5 include high quality office space with an architectural curved curtain wall façade to provide a light-filled spacious office floor plate; connections to the foyers of adjacent towers; generous retail, public circulation spaces, car parking and end of trip facilities; curved structural steel roof to prevent overshading of Southbank; and innovative destination-controlled lifts with Bluetooth technology throughout, allowing occupants to access and control the elevators via mobile phones.

Graham Cottam, regional managing director of Multiplex Victoria said, “We are proud to deliver the final tower at Collins Square, completing this premier commercial precinct for Melbourne.

“The smooth delivery of this major project is a reflection of our ongoing collaboration with Walker Corporation, which has seen Multiplex deliver the last four towers at Collins Square.”

Work commenced on Tower 5 in April 2017 with a total of 1,973 people working on site throughout construction.

Multiplex faced several challenges during construction including building the tower above a 7-level operational commercial carpark, and structural and service integration with the adjacent Tower 4 without interruption to existing tenants.

Boasting the highest concentration of environmentally sustainable buildings in the Southern Hemisphere, the Collins Square precinct has a Green Star Design and As Built v3 Rating as well as a minimum NABERS Energy 5 Star Rating due to its use of a Tri-Generation system for producing power.

The development also features a rainwater harvesting system as well as water efficient fixtures and fittings.