In what is a major milestone for Adelaide’s push towards greener economy, the 6 Star Green Star workplace at Adelaide’s Market Square is to be one of South Australia’s first all-electric office buildings, ousting fossil fuels in favour of renewables.

The commitment to go all-electric for the base commercial building in the $400 million precinct is a significant step towards a greener economy for the state and complements Adelaide’s ambition to be a carbon neutral city.

The 15,000 square metre commercial development will feature other unique earth-friendly initiatives like rooftop solar, rainwater capture for irrigation, use of locally sourced recovered materials, and waste minimisation.

Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor says, “We all know the journey towards a green economy is not quick, but in Adelaide we are making real progress thanks to commitments like this. We are thrilled that Market Square is enabling us to deliver one of the first all-electric buildings in South Australia. This will be a major asset to other industry leaders seeking a new workplace aligned with their values. We can all work together to build a better, greener future.”

Market Square is on track for achieving industry-leading green credentials, including a 6 Star Green Star, 5 and a half star NABERS, and Gold WELL accreditation ratings.

“With Market Square, we wanted to focus on long-term sustainability solutions that would help to address looming global challenges,” says project architect Woods Bagot Associate Principal, Alex Hall.

Other earth-friendly measures for the project include solar panels, rainwater capture for irrigation, selection of recovered and recycled locally sourced materials for building wherever possible, a targeted minimum 90% diversion of waste from landfill, and maximising use of biophilic design elements like natural light, natural materials and vegetation.

The offices at Market Square are part of the $400 million redevelopment of the Central Market Arcade into a new central lifestyle precinct, which will also include a hotel, residences, new retail, a childcare, an expanded Adelaide Central Market, and an elevated urban terrace - a green retreat in the heart of the city.

Construction will commence in June 2022 and take three and a half years to complete.