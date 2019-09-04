Woods Bagot reveals design for Melbourne Business School

Woods Bagot has been chosen to design a new campus for Melbourne Business School, one of the most prestigious business schools in Australia.

With collaboration and sustainability at the centre of the design, the proposal includes a 6 Green Star building with flexible spaces for teaching, research, socialising and work.

The new campus will be built next to the existing campus at 200 Leicester Street. Once completed, it will become the new address for the school, as well as related activities in graduate business and economics education at the University of Melbourne.

The site is located within three overlapping knowledge precincts:

The University of Melbourne’s Grattan South precinct

The City of Melbourne’s City North Innovation District

The Victorian Government’s Parkville National Employment and Innovation Cluster

“The area around Melbourne Business School has been earmarked as an emerging innovation district, and we hope to play a key role in bringing that to life,” says professor Ian Harper, dean of Melbourne Business School.

According to Woods Bagot, the design was inspired by the suburb’s rich history and character defined by gardens, laneways and distinctive architecture.

“It’s a design that celebrates both the local area and the energy within the school,” says Woods Bagot principal and design leader Bruno Mendes.

“The characteristic elements of Carlton inform the stacked layers of the building, where each urban condition relates to the required program for the new business school.”

