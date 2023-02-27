Woods Bagot has been entrusted with crafting the second coming of luxurious train travel after winning the contract to refurbish Journey Beyond’s Gold Service.

The design will feature a tonal palette inspired by celebrated Indigenous artist Albert Namatjira, with the updated cabins to be introduced in the coming years. The palette, which channels the natural beauty of Central Australia, will reference the bark of ghost gums, the red hues of the earth and terracotta shades seen amongst the landscape.

The new cabin designs will be introduced to The Ghan, which travels between Adelaide and Darwin, traversing some of Australia’s most dramatic outback landscapes; the Indian Pacific, which crosses the continent between Sydney and Perth, taking in the barren beauty of the Nullarbor Plain; and the Great Southern, a summer adventure running down the coast and inland between Brisbane and Adelaide.

Woods Bagot’s work to update the railway company’s Platinum Service has paved the way for the practice winning the design contract for the Gold Service. Plush upholstery, bespoke carpeting and high-quality bedding form the basis of the Gold Service designs.

Woods Bagot Principal Rosina Di Maria says the designs for each carriage look to reconnect Australians with their own backyard.

"The Gold Service redesign respects and builds on the history of rail and of this land, with an interior design that evokes the landscapes guests are exploring,” she says.

The practice will also refresh the Outback Explorer Lounges, often used as a place of social connection. Luxe leather banquettes and swivel chairs will be integrated into the carriages, with mood lighting creating a grand ambience, complemented further by a natural stone bar.

The Queen Adelaide Restaurants on each train will contain booth seating options set amongst a palette of timber and stone. The upholstery utilised for each carriage will be created by Melbourne-based business Willie Weston, that transforms the work of contemporary First Nations artists into textiles for commercial use.

“We’re delighted to be working with Woods Bagot on this design refresh,” says Journey Beyond’s Executive General Manager of Rail, David Donald.

“Our train journeys travel through such distinct landscapes and we’re excited to see how these translate into our on-board carriages, restaurants and lounges to enhance the guest experience.”

Initial prototypes are now being constructed, with the first carriages to be created by the end of the year.