Globally renowned architecture firm Woods Bagot has been appointed as the masterplan architect for leading property fund manager ISPT’s city-shaping mixed-use development at 150 Elizabeth Street in Brisbane.

Woods Bagot’s selection as masterplan architect followed a competitive design review and pitch process, spearheaded by local Brisbane principal David Lee together with two of the practice’s global design leaders, Tracey Wiles and Domenic Alvaro.

ISPT has previously worked with Woods Bagot on a number of projects, including Victoria University, 405 Bourke, and 100 St Georges Terrace, a precinct-shaping masterplan in Perth.

“Having collaborated with the Woods Bagot team on a number of projects in recent years, we are excited to partner with them again to redefine the Brisbane skyline and elevate 150 Elizabeth to a dynamic, interconnected urban precinct that celebrates the city’s rich heritage,” said Tom Waters, head of development – office, industrial, retail and mixed use.

“Our vision for 150 Elizabeth is to create a landmark destination in Brisbane’s city centre with the precinct poised to become a world-class example of Woods Bagot’s innovative design principles, delivering on our vision of creating a unified and sustainable precinct,” he added.

This significant transformation will encompass the redevelopment of the existing 155 Queen Street building, Wintergarden Shopping Centre, and heritage-listed Regent Theatre alongside the vacant development site fronting Elizabeth Street. Both the Regent Theatre and the iconic Harry Seidler-designed hotel – currently known as the Hilton Brisbane – will be retained to form part of the precinct, with the hotel to be also refurbished.

“The collaboration with ISPT on the 150 Elizabeth precinct offers us a unique opportunity to reimagine how thoughtful design can facilitate a thriving urban icon for Brisbane locals while setting a global benchmark for people-centric development,” Lee noted.

As part of their ambitious masterplan, Woods Bagot envisions a unified contemporary urban precinct comprising of the historic Regent Theatre and the existing Wintergarden Shopping Centre. The Wardle-designed 42-storey office tower will be complemented by new landscaped city lanes to improve pedestrian connectivity from Elizabeth Street to Queen Street, in addition to a revitalised retail experience spanning approximately 12,000 square metres across three levels, and a Sky Garden on level nine that will be publicly accessible with a landscaped podium, green spaces and community areas.

The transformative mixed-use precinct received development approval earlier this year with construction expected to commence in early 2025. ISPT is targeting 5.5 Star NABERS energy and 6 Star Green Star Buildings rating for the development to ensure best-practice sustainability standards.

Images: Supplied