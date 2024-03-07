3 Te Kehu Way, a mixed use commercial hub in Auckland’s Sylvia Park precinct has become the first building in New Zealand to achieve a 6 Green Star Design & As-Built NZ v1.0 certified rating.

Designed by Woods Bagot and Peddlethorp with landscape architecture by Boffa Miskell, 3 Te Kehu Way (3TKW) is a six-storey commercial building that officially opened in March 2023. Following an assessment by the New Zealand Green Building Council/ Te Kaunihera Hanganga Tautaiao, 3TKW formally received the 6 Green Star certification in February 2024, establishing its world leadership in sustainable building design.

The Green Star – Design & As Built assessment analyses the sustainability outcomes from the design and construction of new buildings or major refurbishments across nine categories. A 6 Green Star rating represents world leadership in sustainability outcomes from the design and construction of new buildings, making 3TKW among the best around the globe for green building design.

A rooftop solar array, electric vehicle charging, and rainwater harvesting are some of the sustainable features incorporated into the 3TKW building. During the building process, over 92 percent of construction waste was also diverted from landfill.

“Certifications like these encourage the wider industry to celebrate resilience, intelligence and excellence in building design,” says Woods Bagot project architect Matthew Pieterse.

“It’s thanks to the vision and efforts of our client, engineer consultants, contractors and wider project team that we can achieve this benchmark in measurably mitigating our building’s environmental impact.”

“This certification from the New Zealand Green Building Council affirms our efforts to deliver high-quality, eco-conscious spaces that meet the increasing demand of commercial tenants now and in the future,” a spokesperson for developer Kiwi Property adds.