Leading architectural design firm Woods Bagot will be designing the staged terminal expansion of Hobart Airport that aims to improve both facilities and passenger experience.

The terminal expansion project will be executed over three stages with the initial December 2020 stage to cover the existing departures lounge, airport lounges and passenger screening facilities.

The next two stages will add new baggage processing as well as retail and food facilities. The entire expansion has been scheduled for completion by 2030.

With a record number of 2.6 million passengers having passed through Hobart Airport over the past year, the planned upgrade is expected to support the ever-increasing number of travellers as well as Tasmania’s growing export sector.

“With tourism at the heart of opportunities for Tasmania’s sustainable economic growth, the airport terminal expansion will accommodate the significant increases forecast for domestic and international passenger numbers. It will equally support the state’s robust growth in exports with non-stop services to international markets,” says Woods Bagot principal Andy Gentry, who is leading the master planning and design team for the project.

Woods Bagot’s aviation sector leader in the Asia Pacific region, Matthew Abbott said they will be designing processing solutions that are fully integrated with the terminal to create a seamless journey and more enjoyable passenger experience.

According to Woods Bagot’s lead designer, associate principal Ivan Turcinov, the staged terminal expansion will enhance transparency and open space, increasing visual legibility and intuitive wayfinding.

