Woods Bagot chosen for Crows Nest Station design

Woods Bagot will be part of a design consortium for the new Crows Nest metro railway station in Sydney.

The Crows Nest Design Consortium is led by SMEC, a multidisciplinary and professional services engineering company, including partners Woods Bagot (architect), Robert Bird Group (sister company to SMEC), NDY, and Oculus (landscape).

An integrated station development (ISD), the project proposes new community facilities and public space. Four buildings are planned – two residential, one commercial office space and a building that could be used as a hotel or commercial office space. The project aims to create a modern precinct that services the community’s needs, supported by a world class metro.

Woods Bagot is also leading the design of the Sydney Metro upgrade to Central Station in collaboration with John McAslan and Partners, another key component of the Sydney Metro City and Southwest project.

Crows Nest Station is scheduled for completion by 2024.

Image credit: Woods Bagot