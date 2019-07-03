Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Woods Bagot Crows Nest Station
shareShare

Woods Bagot chosen for Crows Nest Station design

Woods Bagot will be part of a design consortium for the new Crows Nest metro railway station in Sydney.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

03 Jul 2019 1m read View Author

Woods-Bagot-Crows-Nest-Station-design-1732011772.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Woods Bagot will be part of a design consortium for the new Crows Nest metro railway station in Sydney.

The Crows Nest Design Consortium is led by SMEC, a multidisciplinary and professional services engineering company, including partners Woods Bagot (architect), Robert Bird Group (sister company to SMEC), NDY, and Oculus (landscape).

An integrated station development (ISD), the project proposes new community facilities and public space. Four buildings are planned – two residential, one commercial office space and a building that could be used as a hotel or commercial office space. The project aims to create a modern precinct that services the community’s needs, supported by a world class metro.

Woods Bagot is also leading the design of the Sydney Metro upgrade to Central Station in collaboration with John McAslan and Partners, another key component of the Sydney Metro City and Southwest project.

Crows Nest Station is scheduled for completion by 2024.

Image credit: Woods Bagot

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap