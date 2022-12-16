Woods Bagot has been appointed by Melbourne Racing Club (MRC) to handle the redevelopment of the Caulfield Racecourse grandstand in Melbourne’s south-east.

The grandstand is the crown jewel of the $570 million Caulfield masterplan, announced in 2019. The masterplan will see Caulfield Racecourse transformed into a first-rate racing, event and recreation destination for Racing Club members, guests and participants.

Woods Bagot Principal Sarah Ball says the practice endeavours to create a grandstand worthy of Caulfield’s new era.

“Our ambition is to recreate the Caulfield experience for the next generation, and we’re excited to bring the MRC members on this journey with us,” she says.

“We want to imbue the best qualities of a horse race into the architecture; brought to life through characterful and activated spaces that capture the imagination of visitors.”

150 years of design experience on an international scale puts Woods Bagot in good stead to handle the redevelopment. The practice will work with Ralph Wheeler Architects to craft the grandstand, which it hopes will become the cornerstone of the Victorian icon which hosts the prestigious Caulfield Cup each year.

Consultation sessions with MRC members birthed the idea for a grandstand acknowledging horseracing traditions while being able to attract future fans. Woods Bagot plans to reinvigorate grandstand typology – with the practice thinking of the structure as a landscape and series of terraces, bringing a bold, dynamic, and modern energy to the whole of the precinct.

World-class facilities, improved viewing and modern amenities headline the list of features for the new grandstand. An array of versatile spaces will be created in an attempt to create a vibrant social venue for the wider community, with bar and dining options to be made available to guests.

“Surrounded by nature, augmented by technology, and layered with experiences, this is a building that will rejuvenate the Caulfield experience. It will activate the everyday, evolve with the times, surge with the crowds, and be electrified by the thrill of the race day,” says Bruno Mendes, Principal, and Global Sector Leader - Civic and Events, Woods Bagot.

“This is a transformation of Caulfield Racecourse into a sporting and entertainment precinct – ensuring its future and cementing it as a venue to watch world class racing in world class facilities.

“Always staying true to its heart and soul, preserving its rich history but moving forward with the times to ensure it is a sport for everyone. A place for everyone.”

MRC Chairman Matthew Cain was delighted to announce the architect for the grandstand’s redevelopment.

“The Melbourne Racing Club is thrilled to partner with esteemed architecture firm Woods Bagot on this iconic project and we’re excited to see the concept unfold over the coming years,” he says.

Woods Bagot plan to release renders for the project in 2023.