Woods Bagot-designed Brisbane skyscraper gets top honour

A sculptural skyscraper designed by Woods Bagot in Brisbane has been honoured with the Property Council of Australia’s Rider Levett Bucknall Queensland Development of the Year award.

One William Street, the 46-storey commercial office tower that makes for a striking addition to the Brisbane skyline, has won Queensland’s top property award with building owners Cbus Property and ISPT, who have been praised for their innovative approach to development. The building is now home to the Queensland Government.

The Property Council’s Queensland executive director Chris Mountford has described 1 William Street as a major catalyst project for the Queens Wharf precinct with the landmark tower reintegrating an undervalued section of the foreshore back into the physical and social fabric of Brisbane city.

“One William Street has enhanced connectivity between the Brisbane River, the city and the Botanical Gardens, activating the public realm with new pedestrian linkages and landscaped terrace zones that introduce a new public amenity to the precinct,” says managing director of RLB in Brisbane, David Stewart.

The Queensland Development of the Year award is part of the national 2019 Property Council of Australia / Rider Levett Bucknall Innovation and Excellence Awards program. One William Street is now competing in three categories at the national awards, which will be held in Sydney on Friday 17 May.

Image credit: Woods Bagot and Luke Mahoney