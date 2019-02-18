Woods Bagot’s new $300m sustainable office design

Cbus Property has revealed plans for the Woods Bagot-designed 83 Pirie, a $300 million commercial project in the heart of the Adelaide CBD.

Located on the corner of Pirie Street and Freemasons Lane, 83 Pirie has been designed for a contemporary and future-looking workforce and will span 17 levels of office with large, flexible floorplates averaging 1,750 square metres which can be merged to create vertical communities. The building will have an emphasis on collaborative third spaces, including a 300 square metre landscaped rooftop terrace and an onsite wellbeing lifestyle centre, as well as 365 square metres of ground plane retail.

“There is a distinct lack of supply for contiguous new built commercial stock in Adelaide’s city centre,” says Cbus Property CEO, Adrian Pozzo.

“We recognise that the workplace is changing and tenant requirements are evolving so it was an ideal opportunity to create a new benchmark for office design in Adelaide. Tenants are not only looking for innovative workspaces that offer flexibility and foster a collaborative and engaging work environment but also leading design incorporating innovative technology, sustainability and wellness initiatives which is exactly what 83 Pirie will deliver.”

83 Pirie will target a GOLD WELL Rating and include sustainability features such as electric car charging stations, an abundance of natural light from the building’s three street frontages and drought resistant landscaping on the rooftop terrace.

Predicted to become a landmark addition to Adelaide’s skyline, 83 Pirie’s design and architecture was a purposeful and restrained approach to complement the existing streetscape and nearby heritage buildings.

“83 Pirie’s bold form echoes the low-rise and heritage fabric of the high street architecture. Elevated above the podium, the tower rises to take its place in the city skyline, with repetition of angled glass panels across the façade creating an elegant and sophisticated design aesthetic. The tower will make an enormous contribution to the social and economic fabric of the precinct and our great city,” says Thomas Masullo, director, Woods Bagot.