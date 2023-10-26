Woodlea’s sustainable mantra will be boosted further by the planting of some 11,500 plants in the next few weeks, with 5,500 of those planted at Aintree Reserve for its annual Community Tree Planting Day.

The estate has partnered with local environment not-for-profit ‘We Love Aintree,’ to bed out 5,500 grasses and shrubs planted at the reserve, which follows on from 1,000 native trees planted by the community at Rockbank Inn in September. An additional 5,000 trees will be planted across two planting days in November, seeing the number reach 11,500 in total.

Locally sourced and native, the plants will maintain native wildlife habitats throughout the estate’s wetlands. Woodlea Project Director Matthew Dean believes communal events help not only the wider environment, but assist in educating residents about sustainable behaviours.

“Woodlea is a proudly accredited EnviroDevelopment project which we wouldn’t be able to achieve without our amazing residents who uphold our environmental initiatives,” he says.

“Sometimes, it’s small things like knowing what can go into the recycling bin and what can’t. Other times, it's bigger things like joining in with the community to make an impactful difference to the environment we live in.”

An EnviroDevelopment accredited project, Woodlea is constantly benchmarked against stringent ecological standards standards. Woodlea is the largest master-planned community in Australia to achieve all six EnviroDevelopment accreditation ‘leaves’, demonstrating high-level performance in the areas of ecosystems, water, energy, waste, materials and community.

For more information, visit woodlea.com.au.