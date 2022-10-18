Bacchus Marsh Grammar, the largest independent school in Melbourne’s west, is expanding its campus in order to cater for secondary demand.

The school is located at Mirvac’s Woodlea estate and currently caters for 1,000 students from Prep to Year 8 and 100 students in the Early Learning Centre. The expansion will allow for students to attend the school from Year 9 through to Year 12, ensuring students will be able to complete their education from early learning to graduation in the one location.

“A strong foundational tuition, a raft of experiences and a senior program with a strong focus on outcomes provides more choice for quality education, and helps us allow important community citizens to assist numerous local groups and sporting clubs with the communal use of facilities,” says Bacchus Marsh Principal, Andrew Neal (pictured top right).

The expansion includes the creation of a new three-storey complex comprising classrooms, a library and a senior science centre. The complex will house world-class STEM facilities and literacy development spaces. Future developments include enhanced music and performance spaces and dedicated hospitality areas, complimented by a further expansion of the grounds and student spaces.

Woodlea Acting Project Director, Charbel Youssef (pictured top left), says the school’s expansion assists in delivering the estate’s vision of lifelong learning and access to quality and affordable education for the community.

“The Woodlea community is growing and establishing at an unprecedented rate, and this expansion will provide students with an end to end quality Bacchus Marsh Grammar education, all within the one campus,” Youssef says.

The school will see an estimated increase of 750 students once the expansion is complete. The Early Learning Centre will also see numbers go from 100 to 150 over the course of a decade. Click here for more information.