Woodlea Estate, recognised as Australia’s healthiest community, has finished its $1.5 million Avenues of Honour project just in time for ANZAC Day.

Aintree’s Walk of Honour draws inspiration from the famous Avenues of Honour in Melbourne’s west, and honours men and women who served Australia in the armed forces.

It contains over 180 trees and just under 150 individual plaques commemorating the selfless men and women who have served and sacrificed and those who continue to serve for our country.

The avenue converges into a formal reflection point designed to host future ceremonies for ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day.

Masterminded by Victoria Investments and Properties (VIP) and Mirvac in collaboration with Woodlea and Caroline Springs RSL, the project has been under construction for four years and now leads directly into Woodlea Town, Woodlea’s new $45 million Town Centre precinct.

Woodlea Project Director Matthew Dean says the ability to create a memorial within the community is a privilege.

“It is important that present and future generations understand that sacrifice of war goes beyond those who lost their lives. It is also about the families who are left at home without their loved ones, and those who return and grapple with the PTSD that lingers. This project honours all of these people, ” he says.

Spanning over 600 metres in length, an eternal flame and reflecting pond inscribed with the Anzac Creed mark the conclusion of the Walk of Honour, with the flame symbolising the community’s perpetual gratitude towards, and remembrance of those who have given their lives in war, while space has been retained for future wars and sacrifices.

Located on a site with compelling military significance; once the American army’s eyes and ears for conflicts that were happening in the pacific region area in WWII, the Walk of Honour and Eternal Flame will provide ongoing education of Australia’s war history and symbolises the courage, sacrifice, service and mateship in a way that speaks to present and future generations.

In the lead up to Anzac Day, Woodlea’s Walk of Honour will see the local and surrounding community come together on April 18 for a dedication ceremony to 18 essential workers and veterans, this includes police and country fire representatives, nurses, SES volunteers, doctors and veterans who all reside locally.

For more information, head to aintreewalkofhonour.com.au.