Acclaimed Victorian estate Woodlea has confirmed that construction has commenced on the new Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) facility located within the estate.

The new VICSES Aintree Unit facility will provide a central point for volunteers to meet, a meeting and training area, communications facilities, administrative offices, a kitchen and turnout space, as well as vehicle and equipment storage and spaces to plan, deploy and coordinate emergency responses.

The central Woodlea site, located adjacent to the estate’s Frontier Park, was strategically chosen to respond efficiently to requests for assistance.

Able to house up to 70 SES volunteers, the facility will primarily cover storm and flood events, along with search and rescue while assisting other Emergency Services Organisations. In the future, it is anticipated the new unit will answer approximately 500 assistance requests each year.

Woodlea Project Director Matthew Dean says the new hub has been warmly welcomed by the community.

“We are very fortunate that VICSES chose Woodlea for its new base, as it means our residents can feel safe and rest assured that help is always close by should they ever need it,” said Matthew.

“The new fit-for-purpose facility will enable an expansion of local services while supporting the recruitment of new volunteers,addressing existing and future demand in Aintree and surrounding areas.”

The Victorian Planning Authority estimates that population growth is expected to increase by 121 percent by 2030, with the VICSES Aintree Unit to reduce pressure on existing local units. The project, delivered by the Community Safety Building Authority, will reach completion in early 2024.