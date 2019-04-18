Women lead SA’s civil construction industry honours list

Most of the key individual awards announced by the Civil Contractors Federation South Australia [CCF (SA)] have been won by women this year.

This reflects the increasing presence of women in leadership roles in South Australia’s diverse civil construction industry.

The CCF (SA) awards recognise and honour the industry’s best performers across several categories; women dominate in performance segments covering issues as diversity and social inclusion, increasing women’s career opportunities in civil across all age groups and tasks, demonstration of future leadership potential, and health and safety in the highly demanding civil construction workplace.

CCF (SA) chief executive Phil Sutherland said that the organisation had commenced a campaign to attract more women into the industry as the sector offered long-term career paths, new employment and training prospects post maternity leave, and an increasing number of regional job openings.

“To have so many women achievers join our 2019 winners’ circle reflects the manner and maturity with which our members have embraced positive change to ensure our civil construction workforce is a modern day jobs environment offering broad opportunities across multi-disciplines,” Sutherland says.

“But all of our winners for 2019 have made an important and distinguished contribution to our sector by ether currently excelling in their field of endeavour within the industry, or topping recent construction industry-related training courses.

“These training opportunities, delivered by the CCF SA training arm, Civil Train SA are being fully welcomed by members as graduates deliver a fresh and relevant talent pool of people able to walk tall into this State’s future civil construction growth.”

Renowned surveying consultancy, Alexander Symonds won Employer of the Year. McMahon Services scored two top honours with Craig Bond (Manager of the Year) and Stuart Gigg (Supervisor of the Year).

The 2019 award for Pride in Diversity and Social inclusion went to CPB Contractors, the Australasian construction company of the infrastructure construction group, CIMIC.

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Awards went to Matson Constructions (Corporate); Tony Baulderstone (Individual); and Tutt Bryant (Associate Member).

Key women winners include:

Training Co-ordinator of the Year: Danielle Micarone, Downer Group

Danielle's primary focus is ensuring all trainees, contractors and other employees are trained and ticketed in their appropriate fields to guarantee they are compliant, safe and diligent at work, while managing scheduling of training, induction days and safety days, including on and off site. Danielle is normally coordinating training for 200-plus people.

Women in Civil: Carly Zanini, Alexander Symonds

As Business Relationship Manager, Carly provides strategic leadership in forming and maintaining relationships with clients and industry associations. Her background includes experience with estimating, business development and digital technology, in both residential and infrastructure fields, and serving as the inaugural Chairperson of a CCF (SA)’s lobby group to attract more women into the industry.

Next Gen Civil Future Leader: Winnie Zhu, McConnell Dowell Constructors

Winnie’s office and site-based engineering management tasks have involved civil and marine infrastructure in WA’s Pilbara, Adelaide’s Torrens Rail Junction and Oakland’s Rail Crossing, and the current high profile City South Tramline Replacement. She is a recognised mentor for the Southern River College in WA and was an invited speaker at the 7th Women in Mining conference in South Africa.

Best Individual Contribution: Tammy Cooper, BMD Urban Workplace Health & Safety

In a decade-long civil career, Tammy’s promotion to Safety Advisor reflects her passion for creating a safe working environment and Zero Harm, delivering an outstanding zero lost time injuries performance for BMD Urban since November 2014 - over 892,000 hours - through strict implementation of safety systems and processes, particularly for higher risk projects around the ethos ‘MATES in Construction’.

The Quiet Achiever: Nichole Fynnaart, CPB Contractors

Nichole has been leading Document Control and associated training with major companies on large projects for over 10 years, most recently with the Torrens Road to River Torrens (T2T) Alliance, developing and implementing processes and procedures in accordance with Project Agreements, their scope and technical requirements to ensure effective delivery and outcomes.

Full Winners’ List

Certificate II in Civil Construction Trainee of the Year: Joyce Stanek, CKS Global

Certificate III in Civil Construction (General) Trainee of the Year: Donald Bell, Banjo Paving

Certificate III in Civil Construction (Plant Operations) Trainee of the Year: Josh Booth-Naylor, Fenton Contracting

Certificate III in Civil Construction (Pipe-Laying) Trainee of the Year: Roeurn Phan, BMD Constructions

Best Training to Employment Outcomes: Mervyn Taylor, LR&M Constructions

Training Coordinator of the Year: Danielle Micarone, Downer Group

Manager of the Year: Craig Bond, McMahon Services

Supervisor of the Year: Stuart Gigg, McMahon Services

Employer of the Year: Alexander Symonds

Pride in Diversity and Social Inclusion Award: CPB Contractors

Women in Civil Award: Carly Zanini, Alexander Symonds

Next Gen Civil Future Leader Award: Winnie Zhu, McConnell, Dowell Constructors

Best Individual Contribution to Workplace Health & Safety: Tammy Cooper, BMD Constructions

The Quiet Achiever Award: Nichole Fynnaart, CPB Contractors

Healthy Workers Healthy Futures Award: Outside Ideas

Harry Wauer Award: Roeurn Phan, BMD Constructions