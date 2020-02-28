Women in industry

As the numbers grow for female’s share in the metric of the Census, women are not only accounting for the growth of architects in the community, but the quality of architecture.

Women in architecture make up 31 percent of the industry, up from 28 percent in 2011, and 20 percent in 2001, according to Parlour Census Report.

In NSW and Victoria, women are making up one-third of architects, and much alike Mahalith Halperin’s speech at the Sustainability Awards in 2019, they’re pushing for a greener future.

“Imagine, for a moment there was no such thing as a hypothetical situation. Imagine, for a moment, that in a future world, tonight’s Sustainability Awards are redundant, because sustainable buildings and products are the norm.”

Much alike Halperin’s contributions, Natasha Mulcahy, who took won the Women in Sustainability category at Sustainability Awards 2019, was the sustainability manager for the $1bn West Village renewal project by Seksui House.

“Celebrating the success of women in our industry I hope will lead to greater diversity, not just of gender but of experience, age and culture amongst decision makers,” says Mulcahy.

As this diversity becomes more entrenched into our mainstream culture, NSW appointing its first female government architect echoes this rhetoric.

Abbie Galvin was appointed the 24th NSW government architect, and the first female to hold the position since it was created more than 200 years ago.

“The government architect has been one of the state’s most prestigious roles since it was established in 1816 to shape cities, towns and communities right across the state,” says NSW Planning and Public Spaces minister, Rob Stokes.

Women in architecture are also changing the way minorities are interacted with through space, “Rachel Neeson has long been linked to Australia’s most famous name in architecture, but now at the age of 51 is recognised as a pillar of her own right,” writes Hamish McDonald.

Working on the site of Captain Cook’s land at Kurnell on Botany Bay last year, Neeson approached its political significance with focus on its Aboriginal narrative.

“When Cook landed, there was a village here. So this is all about equity, balanced representation. The rupture of people from land and language happened so early in Australia’s colonial history in this place – this makes reconciliation and healing very challenging,” says Neeson.

Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz, another major player in the industry, the CEO and managing director of property giant Mirvac, tackled another major feat, whereby ‘topping the pyramid’ in a considerably male-dominated field.

For 2020 Sustainability Awards, we’re aiming to once again, shine the spotlight on women in industry, and more specifically, Women in Sustainability.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au/