The Institute of Applied Technology – Construction (IATC) has announced it will waive fees for women looking to begin their careers in the construction industry, with 60 fee-free training places for three new microcredential courses.

Developed in consultation with industry experts, the eight-week, self directed courses include: Introduction to Women in Construction, Introduction to Sustainability in Construction, and The Role of Building Information Modelling (BIM) in Construction, as well as courses to do with project, risk and quality management, stakeholder engagement and power BI fundamentals.

The free training places made available for 60 women in New South Wales has been influenced by the need for over 100,000 workers to join the industry.

“Whether you choose online or face-to-face, these microcredentials include regular educator-led sessions. These draw on industry specific examples, tasks, and case studies to give students the opportunity to apply their knowledge and skills directly with the support of educators,” says IATC Director Operations, Helen Fremlin.

“Part of the eligibility process requires women to complete two microskill courses. Microskills are free, two-hour, self-directed sessions, a great way to help get you started.”

Western Sydney University Interim Vice-Chancellor Clare Pollock says the courses have been created with the goal of empowering women in mind.

“The University has a proud history of opening up educational opportunities for students including talented women in our region,” she says.

These innovative microskills and microcredentials will help students upskill and take advantage of skilled job opportunities in the fast-growing construction sector.”

“Western Sydney University is pleased to partner with TAFE NSW and CPB Contractors to co-develop and co-deliver courses that integrate research-led learning with advanced technical and industry-based skills while boosting diversity in the sector.”

Applications are now open for the IATC’s Women in Construction Scholarships, with successful applicants to be offered a pre-class connection session to meet other women and visit a construction site in Sydney. TAFE NSW has also extended an invite for young women in schools and their parents to register for the Girls in Trades virtual event on 22 May.

The IATC is a partnership between TAFE NSW, CPB Contractors and Western Sydney University.