Women in construction honoured at WA NAWIC Awards

Several women from the Western Australian construction industry were honoured at the NAWIC Awards for Excellence held recently in Perth, WA.

Presented by NAWIC WA Chapter, the NAWIC Awards for Excellence celebrated the achievements of inspiring WA women and innovative companies across eight categories, in the presence of more than 520 guests who gathered at The Westin Perth for the annual program.

The event was hosted by renowned media personality, business owner of Mamamia and women’s advocate, Mia Freedman.

According to Miriam D’Souza, director of NAWIC and senior projects lawyer, the Awards celebrate both rising female stars and recognised leaders across the construction and property industry, as well as those organisations who support and guide female talent.

A panel of industry experts consisting of Anya Stephens, Carly Barrett, Kris Mainstone, Dave Eden, Nadia Van Dommelen and David Humphreys selected the winners.

Kasey Venter, managing director of Elite Compliance – a Western Australian building surveying, compliance management and universal access company – was awarded the prestigious Swan Crystal Vision Award. The judges observed that the building surveying industry was particularly male dominated, and to succeed in setting up not one but three companies was a testament to Kasey’s strength and determination.

“We felt that Kasey demonstrated a genuine approach to business, career success, mentoring and creating a pathway for women in the industry and a true and dedicated commitment to her passions outside of the workplace,” say the judges.

Louise Stewart of ProjectPAY received the Hassell Innovation Award while Jessica Corica of CPB Contractors won the Probuild Young Achiever Award.

NAWIC Awards for Excellence

Swan Crystal Vision Award: Winner: Kasey Venter of Elite Compliance

Hassell Innovation Award: Winner: Louise Stewart of Projectpay; Commendations: Melanie Binks of Multiplex Lendlease

Outstanding Achievement in Safety Award: Winner: Kirsty Edwards of Probuild

Arup Diversity and Inclusion Award: Winner: Vivienne Edwards of Wood & Grieve Engineers

Probuild Young Achiever Award: Winner: Jessica Corica of CPB Contractors; Commendations: Kassia Ralston of Arup; Commendations: Tafadzwa Cleocologne Mawire of SHAPE

Wood & Grieve Outstanding Contribution to Construction Award: Winner: Sarah Palmer of Boral; Commendations: Teresa Mcguane of BUILT

TBH Social Responsibility in Construction Award: Winner: Sandy Anghie of Historic Heart of Perth; Commendations: Heather Macrae of Cox Architecture; Commendations: Toni Neck of Thinke Design

Discus Print and Signage Creating the Best Project Award: Winner: Hannah Galloway of HASSELL; Commendations: Kris Goodwin of Multiplex

Image credit: Jillian McHugh